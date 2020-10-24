12. kolo Premijer lige BiH: Tuzla City dočekuje Široki Brijeg, Sloboda sutra protiv Radnika

Utakmice 12. kola m:tel Premijer lige Bosne i Hercegovine biće odigrane ovog vikenda, a sastaće se:

Subota, 24. 10. 2020.

Olimpik-Zrinjski

Tuzla City-Široki Brijeg

Velež-Željezničar

Nedjelja, 25. 10. 2020.

Mladost-Borac

Sarajevo-Krupa

Radnik-Sloboda

Utakmica Tuzla City – Široki Brijeg igra se danas na Tušnju od 14:30h. Fudbaleri Slobode sutra igraju protiv Radnika od 19:05 sati.

