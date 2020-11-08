14. kolo Premijer lige BiH: Remi Tuzla Cityja i Sarajeva na Tušnju

Od
Al. D.
-
     

U okviru 14. kola Premijer lige BiH Tuzla City i Sarajevo remizirali su na tuzlanskom Tušnju rezultatom 0:0.

Narednu utakmicu Tuzla City igra 21.11. kada dočekuje ekipu Mladosti iz Doboj Kaknja, a utakmica je na rasporedu od 13 sati.

