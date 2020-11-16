Admir Hrustanović novi načelnik Čelića

U Čeliću je  pobjedu prema preliminarnim rezultatima odnio Admir Hrustanović, kandidat koalicije stranaka.

Njegov protukandidat je Sead Muminović iz Stranke demokratske akcije. Nezvanično Hrustanović vodi za oko 500 glasova, ali se još uvijek čekaju rezultati glasanja iz dijaspore.

