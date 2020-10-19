Bez vode nekoliko ulica u Tuzli

Od
N. S.
-
 

Ulice Bone Markovića, Rudarska, Krečanska, Drage Karamana i Paša bunar bez vode zbog kvara. Sanacija kvara u toku dana, potvrđeno je u JKP “Vodovod i kanalizacija” Tuzla.

Građani se mole za strpljenje i razumijevanje.

