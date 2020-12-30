Blago podrhtavanje tla na području Tuzlanske regije zabilježeno jutros

Od
E. H.
-
U 9:53 sati seizmološki uređaji zabilježili su podrhtavanje tla na dubini od 10 kilometara, epicentra 37 kilometara udaljenog od Tuzle jačine 2,3 po Rihteru. Ovo blago podrhtavanje tla na području Tuzlanske regije zabilježeno jutros stanovništvo nije mogla osjetiti.

