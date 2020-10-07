Centralno grijanje Tuzla: Potpisivanje ugovora za vlasnike stanova SPO 15. maj

Centralno grijanje d.d. Tuzla obavijestilo je sve vlasnike stambenih jedinica objekta SPO 15. maj u Tuzli da dođu u Sektor odnosa sa potrošačima preduzeća Centralno grijanje d.d. Tuzla u ul. II tuzlanske brigade br. 9 sa kupoprodajnim ugovorom kako bi se nakon potpisivanja ugovora započelo sa isporukom toplinske energije za objekat SPO 15. maj.

