CIK: Do devet sati obrađeno 89,72% biračkih mjesta

Prema podacima CIK-a do 9 sati obrađeno je 89,72% biračkih mjesta u Bosni i Hercegovini. Nevažećih listića je 5,94%.
U toku je obrada preostalih 10,28% biračkih mjesta.

