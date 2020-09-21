Danas posljedni susret 8. kola – Tuzla City gostuje Borcu

Susreti 8. kola Premijer lige BiH u fudbalu odigrali su se ovog vikenda. danas se igra preostali susret ovog kola kada će tuzlanski Tuzla City gostovati ekipi Banjalučkog Borca, a susret se igra od 17:55 sati.

 

