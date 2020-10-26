Danas posljednji ispraćaj legende FK Sloboda Sakiba Malkočevića




     
Ispraćaj Sakiba Malkočevića bit će organizovan danas u 12 sati ispred Komemorativnog centra u Tuzli, a dženaza i ukop bit će u Lipnici sa početkom u 13:30, saopćili su iz FK Sloboda.
Knjiga žalosti otvorena je u prostorijama kluba na stadionu u periodu do 12 sati.

Sakib Malkočević rođen je 25. januara 1965. godine u Tuzli. Kao igrač cijelu karijeru proveo je u Fudbalskom klubu Sloboda Tuzla, a u trenerske vode uplovio je 2003. godine. Kao trener Slobode dva puta je učestvovao u Intertoto kupu i jednom u Kupu UEFA, dok je 2011. godine sa juniorima Slobode osvojio titulu prvaka BiH.

Najveće uspjehe napravio je sa mlađim selekcijama BiH. Selektor U-17 reprezentacije BiH postao je 2011. godine, a do danas je tri puta odveo bh. kadete na Evropsko prvenstvo, te je pet puta bio učesnik elitnog kruga kvalifikacija za EP.

 

