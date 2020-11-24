Dio Stupina bez vodosnabdijevanja

Od
A. Ć.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Iz JKP ”Vodovod i kanalizacija” Tuzla saopćili su da su Stupine B-10, B-11 i tržni centar na Stupinama bez vodosnabdijevanja. Otklanjanje kvara je u toku.

Također, naselje Lipnica je bez vodosnabdijevanja zbog kvara. Radovi u toku.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA