Dvije ulice u Tuzli bez vode

Od
N. S.
-
     

Kako je saopćeno iz tuzlanskog vodovoda ulica Bone Markovića bez vode zbog kvara i ulica Mirze Hadžimehmedovića bez vode zbog priključka novih korisnika.

radovi su u toku čiji se završetak očekuje u toku dana.

 

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA