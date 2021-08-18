IstaknutoVijesti Evakuisana još tri državljana BiH iz Afganistana Od S. J. - 18/08/2021 13:21 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Viber Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP) Još tri bh. državljana evakuisana su iz Afganistana, potvrđeno je iz Ministarstva civilnih poslova BiH. Oni su se uspjeli ukrcati u avion njemačke vojske. Do sada je evakuisano osam naših građana, a ostala su još tri.