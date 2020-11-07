Fudbaleri Slobode poraženi od ekipe Mladosti

Od
A. D.
-
     

Fudbaleri Slobode poraženi su na gostovanju kod ekipa Mladosti rezultatom 2:0 u okviru 14 kola Premijer lige. Sloboda je trenutno na osmom mjestu premijerligaške tabele sa osvojenih 17 bodova.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA