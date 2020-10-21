Početak Vijesti Gračanica: Poduzeti prvi koraci na završetku Sportske dvorane

Danas je potpisan ugovor o kreditnom zaduženju Grada Gračanica od 2 miliona KM potrebnih za završetak Sportske dvorane Bazen.

Gradonačelnik Helić je potpisao ugovor sa predstavnikom Intesa banke čime je završena procedura kreditnog zaduženja.

Ugovor  je i garancija da će se uskoro krenuti u realizaciju projekta i uređenje Sportske dvorane.

