Izborna noć u programu RTV Slon /VIDEO/

Od
S. J.
-
     

U programu RTV Slon u nedjelju od 20:00 sati realizujemo otvoreni program povodom održavanja Lokalnih izbora 2020 – Izborna noć. Donosimo prve rezultate i očekivanja političkih stranaka. Budite sa nama u nedjelju od 20:00 sati.

