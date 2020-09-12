Javni poziv za dodjelu sredstava za subvencioniranje neto plaće

Ministarstvo privrede Tuzlanskog kantona raspisalo je Javni poziv za dodjelu sredstava za subvencioniranje neto plaće – maksimalno do visine minimalne neto plaće za juni 2020. godine kao i april, maj i juni 2020. godine za korisnike definisane Odlukom o dopuni Odluke Vlade TK. 

