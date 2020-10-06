Kako da djeca nose zaštitne platnene maske

KAKO DA DJECA NOSE ZAŠTITNE PLATNENE MASKE DA ZAŠTITIŠ SEBE I DRUGE, ZAPAMTI:

Drži se na propisanoj udaljenosti od drugih.

Često peri ruke.

Izbjegavaj dodirivanje lica i prednjeg dijela maske.

Masku nosi ispravno okrenutu.

 

