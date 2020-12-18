Lažna dojava o bombi u Srednjoj medicinskoj školi u Tuzli

Od
B. K.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

U jutarnjim satima oko 7:15 zaprimljena je dojava o postavljenoj bombi u Srednjoj medicinskoj školi Tuzla. Učenici i osoblje su odmah evakuisani.

Po prijavi su reagovali pripadnici MUP-a TK a KDZ pregledom je ustanovljeno da se radi o lažnoj dojavi.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA