Ministri u Vladi TK Edin Buševac i Elvir Rožnjaković podnijeli ostavke!

Kako RTV Slon saznaje SBB-ovi ministri u Vladi TK Edin Buševac i Elvir Rožnjaković podnijeli su ostavke na ministarske funkcije.

Kako se navodi u Obrazloženju njihovih zahtjeva, žele poštovati većinu u Skupštini TK od 18 poslanika kojoj je SBB sada naklonjen.

