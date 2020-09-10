MojSan Shop u Tuzli: Vrhunski proizvodi za zdrav i kvalitetan san /VIDEO/

Vodeći bosanskohercegovački brend MojSan stigao je u Tuzlu. Kompanija Delibašić poliuretani d.o.o. u čijem je vlasništvu ovaj brend otvorila je MojSan Shop u Robnoj kući Tuzlanka na oduševljenje svih građana.

