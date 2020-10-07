Naselje Mramor i Dragodol bez vode, otklanjanje kvarova u toku dana

Od
A. D.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Naselje Mramor je bez vodosnabdijevanja. Otklanjanje kvara očekuje se u toku dana. Također, naselje Dragodol je bez vode, saopćili su iz JKP Vodovod i kanalizacija Tuzla.

Uredno vodosnabdijevanje u ostalim gradskim i prigradskim naseljima.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA