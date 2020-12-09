Naselje Solina sutra bez vode

Sutra će doći do obustave vodosnabdijevanja u naselju Solina (od Novog Naselja do plavog mosta u Brđanima) u periodu od 8 do 16 sati zbog radova na cjevovodu, najavljeno je iz VIK Tuzla.

