Ne propustite informativnu emisiju Crno i bijelo: Najaktuelnije informacije od 18:30 sati

informativnu emisiju Crno i bijelo: Najaktuelnije informacije od 18:30 sati

Od
A. D.
-
     

U večerašnjem izdanju informativne emisije Crno i bijelo donosimo:

  • Rekordan broj zaraženih korona virusom u BiH, čak 34 osobe preminule
  • Potrebe romske zajednice zanemarene i u vrijeme pandemije Covid-19
  • Za smanjenje aerozagađenja u Tuzli do sada izdvojeno 845 hiljada KM
  • RK Sloboda večeras dočekuje ekipu Bosne – utakmica bez prisustva publike



