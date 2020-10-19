Ne propustite informativnu emisiju Crno i bijelo: Najnovije informacije i najaktuelnije teme od 18:30 sati!

U informativnoj emisiji Crno i bijelo donosimo:

  • 541 novozaražena osoba u BiH – 23 COVID pozitivne osobe u Tuzlanskom kantonu
  • Oko 2,2 miliona KM za povećanje energetske efikasnosti u TK
  • U planu saobraćajna deblokada TK: Najavljena izgradnja autoceste Tuzla – Brčko – Orajšje
  • Nermin Bašić novi šef Stručnog štaba FK Tuzla City

