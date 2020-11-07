Ne propustite vikend izdanje informativne emisije Crno i bijelo: Pregled sedmice od 18:30 sati

U večerašnjem izdanju informativne emisije Crno i bijelo donosimo:

  • Sve više  COVID pozitivnih u BiH: 1784 novozaražene osobe u posljednja 24 sata
  • Kako se zdravstveni sistem nosi sa sve većim brojem novozaraženih?
  • Za škole u TK izdvojeno oko 650 hiljada KM
  • Sloboda izgubila od Mladosti, Tuzla City dočekuje Sarajevo

Gledajte Crno i bijelo jer vrijeme je za istinu.

