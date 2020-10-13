Normalizovana isporuka vode u Novom Naselju

Novo Naselje Solina ima urednu isporuku vode, potvrdili su u JKP “Vodovod i kanalizacija”. Sanacija kvara je završena i uredna je isporuka vode na području grada.

