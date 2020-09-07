Objavljen Konkurs za prijem studenata u studentske domove Studentskog centra UNTZ

Danas je objavljen Konkurs za prijem studenata u studentske domove Studentskog centra Univerziteta u Tuzli u akademskoj 2020/2021. godini. Tekst konkursa možete preuzeti na sljedećem linku:

KONKURS za prijem studenata u studentske domove Studentskog centra Univerziteta u Tuzli u akademskoj 2020/2021. godini.

PRIJAVA NA KONKURS

 

