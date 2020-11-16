Objavljena Konačna lista za stručno osposobljavanje boračke populacije

Ministarstvo za boračka pitanja TK utvrdilo je Konačnu listu boraca i članova njihove porodice kojima se u Budžetu TK obezbjeđuju sredstva za stručno osposobljavanje bez zasnivanja radnog odnosa, odnosno volonterskog staža za ovu godinu.

Na spisku se nalazi 97 kandidata, a listu možete pogledati OVDJE.

 

