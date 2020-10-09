Objavljena konačna rang lista studenata koji su primljeni u studentske domove

Konačna rang lista studenata koji su zadovoljili kriterijume za prijem u studentskim domovima za akademsku 2020/2021 godinu objavljena je danas, a možete je pogledati na linku

https://www.facebook.com/SPUT.UNTZ

