Objavljena lista korisnika za podršku povratku prognanih lica

Od
A. Ć.
-
Ilustracija
     

Ministarstvo za rad, socijalnu politiku i povratak TK donijelo je Odluku o izboru korisnika donacija grant sredstava za održiv povratak sa budžetske pozicije
”Podrška povratku prognanih lica” koju možete pogledati na web stranici Vlade TK.

Odluku možete pogledati OVDJE.

