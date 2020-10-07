Objavljena preliminarna rang lista studenata za prijem u studentske domove

Od
S. J.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Objavljena je preliminarna rang lista studenata koji su zadovoljili kriterijume za prijem u studentske domove za akademsku 2020/2021.

Kompletnu listu možete pogledati na:

https://www.facebook.com/SPUT.UNTZ

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA