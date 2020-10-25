OKK Sloboda ubjedljivim rezultatom savladala Bosna Royal

Od
Al. D.
-
     

U okviru 4. kola Prvenstva BiH u košarci, košarkaši OKK Sloboda Tuzla na domaćem terenu su savladali ekipu Bosna Royala rezultatom 96:77.

U narednom kolu, koje se igra 31. 10. tuzlanski košarkaši gostuju ekipi Širokog Brijega.

