Osmero mladih ljudi se ugušilo plinom kod Posušja

Foto: ilustracija
Osmero mladih ljudi preminulo je od posljedica gušenja plinom u mjestu Tribistovo u općini Posušje, saznaje se iz policije.

Tragedija se dogodila dok su mladi iz mjesta Rakitna i Posušja čekali Novu godinu.

Uviđaj je u toku.

