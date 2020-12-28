Počela isplata egzistencijalne boračke naknade

Ministarstvo finansija Tuzlanskog kantona započelo je isplatu novčanih egzistencijalnih naknada za branitelje mlađe od 57 godina koji su ostvarili pravo na ovaj oblik pomoći. Danas je banci dat nalog za isplatu ukupno 1,8 miliona KM.

