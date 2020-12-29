Ponovo jak zemljotres u Hrvatskoj, tresla se i Tuzla

U 12:19 sati zabilježen je novi zemljotres u Hrvatskoj, u Petrinji u blizini Siska magnitude 6,3 na dubini 10 kilometara.

Ovaj zemljotres osjetio se i na području BiH, odnosno Tuzle i Tuzlanskog kantona.

