Preliminarna rang lista korisnika sredstava sa pozicije „Podrška razvoju Kantona“ za 2020. godinu

A. K.
Ministarstvo privrede Tuzlanskog kantona objavilo je Preliminarnu rang listu korisnika sredstava sa pozicije „podrška razvoju kantona” za 2020. godinu za projekt 1. I projekt 3. i listu kandidata čije su prijave neblagovremene, nepotpune, i neosnovane za projekt 1. i projekt 3.

