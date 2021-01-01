Prva beba u TK ove godine stigla u 9:40h

Jutros u 9:40 sati na UKC Tuzla rođena je prva beba u ovoj godini na području Tuzllanskog kantona.
Rođena je djevojčica čiji roditelji su iz Živinica.

