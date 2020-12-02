Pukla vodovodna cijev u naselju Skojevska, obustavljeno vodosnabdijevanje u ovom dijelu grada…

Od
A. D.
-
Danas je najavljen prekid u vodosnabdijevanju za istočni dio grada zbog otklanjanja kvara na glavnom cjevovodu u ulici Armije RBiH kod crvenog nebodera. Nakon ovih radova pukla je cijev te se izlila velika količina vode.

Građani javljaju da su podrumi crvenog nebodera u ovoj ulici pod vodom.

