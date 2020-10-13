Registrovan zemljotres 15 km od Tuzle

Od
A. D.
-
TV SLON UZIVO RADI OSLON UZIVO

Danas u 17:45 registrovan je zemljotres 15 km od Tuzle magnitude 2,6 na dubini od pet kilometara, podaci su EMSC-a. Ovaj zemljotres osjetio se i u Živinicama, Srebreniku i Gradačcu.

SLIČNI ČLANCIVIŠE OD AUTORA