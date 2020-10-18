RK Sloboda dočekuje Krivaju Zavidovići

Rukometni klub Sloboda u okviru 4. kola Premijer lige BiH dočekuje ekipu RK Krivaja Zavidovići. Utakmica se igra sa početkom od 17 sati u Maloj sali SKPC Mejdan uz direktan prijenos na BHRT i bez prisustva publike.

