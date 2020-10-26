RK Sloboda u srijedu dočekuje RK Bosna Visoko

Od
A. D.
-
     

Rukometni klub Sloboda u srijedu, 28. oktobra 2020. godine u okviru 6. kola Premijer lige BiH dočekuje ekipu RK Bosna Vispak Visoko.

Utakmica je zakazana za 20 sati u Maloj sali SKPC Mejdan uz live stream na YouTube kanalu RK Sloboda.

 

