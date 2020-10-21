Rudarska ulica i u četvrtak bez vode

U četvrtak 22.10.2020. godine doći će do obustave vodosnabdijevanja u Rudarskoj ulici, od broja 23 do broja 41, u periodu 08:00 do 15:00 sati zbog rekonstrukcije cjevovoda. Iz JKP “Vodovod i kanalizacija” Tuzla građane mole za strpljenje i razumijevanje do završetka radova.