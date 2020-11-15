Samir Kamenjaković novi/stari gradonačelnik Živinica

Od
A. K.
-
Samir Kamenjaković novi je gradonačelnik Živinica. Iz izbornog štaba SDA saopštili su da su ostvarili ubjedljivu pobjedu na području Živinica.

Samir Kamenjakovič je na ovaj način ostvario još jedan mandat zadobivši povjerenje većine građana.

