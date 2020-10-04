Sanirani kvarovi – Uredna isporuka vode

Od
N. S.
-
Nakon što su naselja Bukinje i Pasci imali prekid u vodosnabdijevanju, u tuzlanskom vodovodu su nam potvrdili da su kvarovi sanirani i da je uredna isporuka vode na području Tuzle.

 

