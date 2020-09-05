Škole spremne za početak nastave: Nova uređena učionica u OŠ ”Brčanska Malta” /VIDEO/

Škole u našem kantonu spremno dočekuju početak nove školske godine. Prethodno su izvršili dezinfekciju prostora, a u nekima je bilo i građevinskih radova. Sve kako bi učenicima stvorili bolji ambijent za odvijanje nastave. Danas je bilo svečano u Osnovnoj školi ”Brčanska Malta” koja je dobila novu uređenu učionicu.

