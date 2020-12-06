Sloboda na Tušnju dočekuje Krupu

Od
B. K.
-
Foto: Ilustracija
U okviru 18. kola m:tel Premijer lige BiH FK Sloboda na tušanjskom travnjaku danas dočekuje Krupu. Ovaj susret  ujedno je posljednji domaći prije odlaska na zimsku pauzu.

Utakmica je na rasporedu od 13 sati.

