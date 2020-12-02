Smanjenje aerozagađenja u TK: Nove pogodnosti za građane /VIDEO/

Grijna sezona uslovila je dodatno zagađenje zraka na području svih gradova u BiH, pa tako i na području našeg kantona. Individualna ložišta okarakterisana su kao najveći zagađivači, s toga je Ministarstvo prostornog uređenja ove godine krenulo u realizaciju pilot projekta s ciljem smanjenja zagađenosti zraka.

