Sutra obustava vodosnabdijevanja u nekoliko ulica

Sutra će doći do obustave vodosnabdijevanja zbog izgradnje šahta za DMA zonu u periodu od 8 do 14 sati u ulicama: Damira Hadžibeganovića, Fikreta Salihovića, Admira Dedića, Meme Suljetovića, Seada Rahmanovića, Rudolfa Vikića i Alije Ibrića.

