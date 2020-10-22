Sutra obustava vodosnabdijevanja u Rudarskoj ulici

Od
A. Ć.
-
     

Iz JKP ”Vodovod i kanalizacija” Tuzla sutra će doći do obustave vodosnabdijevanja u Rudarskoj ulici, od broja 23 do broja 41, u periodu 08:00 do 15:00 sati zbog rekonstrukcije cjevovoda.

