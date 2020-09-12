Tuzla City spremno dočekuje ekipu Radnika /VIDEO/

Ovog vikenda nastavalja se fudbalska Premijer liga BiH. Fudbaleri Tuzla Cityja će u nedjelju dočekati ekipu Radnika iz Bijeljine. Utakmica će biti odigrana na stadionu Tušanj pod svjetlima reflektora u 20 sati.

